Teleios Capital Partners: Statement from significant Marel shareholder on JBT transaction agreement (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) LONDON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Teleios Capital Partners LLC, a long-standing shareholder in Marel, has today issued the below Statement. Attributed to Adam Epstein, Co-Founder of Teleios Capital Partners: "As a long-term shareholder for over five years, we wrote to Marel last November to convey our support for rebuffing JBT's initial approach, which we felt sought to Capitalise on Marel's governance shortcomings. We welcome JBT's decision to revise its position, through both an improved valuation and more compelling deal structure, which we believe is to the benefit of all shareholders, including those who wish to participate in the combined ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Teleios Capital Partners LLC, a long-standing shareholder in Marel, has today issued the below Statement. Attributed to Adam Epstein, Co-Founder of Teleios Capital Partners: "As a long-term shareholder for over five years, we wrote to Marel last November to convey our support for rebuffing JBT's initial approach, which we felt sought to Capitalise on Marel's governance shortcomings. We welcome JBT's decision to revise its position, through both an improved valuation and more compelling deal structure, which we believe is to the benefit of all shareholders, including those who wish to participate in the combined ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 72% - Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Teleios Capital Partners LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding.sg.finance.yahoo
Video Teleios CapitalVideo Teleios Capital