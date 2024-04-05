Charlene di Monaco | mai stata così aggressiva | leggings in pelle e tacchi vertigine

Charlene Monaco

Charlene di Monaco, mai stata così aggressiva: leggings in pelle e tacchi vertigine (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Charlene di Monaco non è mai stata così aggressiva, almeno nel look. Ma per l’inaugurazione a Montecarlo del famosissimo ristorante Amazonico, ha deciso di infilarsi un paio di leggings in pelle nera, giacca in lurex e tacco altissimo. Risultato? Semplicemente un incanto. Il tocco rock del suo outfit lascia letteralmente senza fiato. Charlene di Monaco all’inaugurazione del ristorante senza Carolina Alberto e Charlene di Monaco hanno portato la famiglia Grimaldi sulla terrazza del Café de Paris di Montecarlo, dove ha appena aperto il ristorante Amazónico, un famoso locale che da Madrid ha aperto diverse sedi nel mondo e ora è arrivato nel Principato, occupando una prestigiosa location, proprio ...
