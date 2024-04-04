(Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Withexperiencing a 93% rise inin 2023 and the country targeting $250 billion by 2030, the May 2024is set to drive further deals and. Thewill highlight the significantopportunities available across multiple sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, mining and the digital economy., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/The Government ofis delighted to announce the third annual(The). Led ...

Tashkent International Investment Forum to take centre stage in Uzbekistan's ongoing Foreign Direct Investment success - With Uzbekistan experiencing a 93% rise in Foreign Direct Investment in 2023 and the country targeting $250 billion by 2030, the May 2024 Forum is set to drive further deals and investment.adnkronos

Uzbekistan to run numerous infrastructure projects in Tashkent - Citing to the Uzbek president's office, the country laid the foundations for the campuses of Yangi Uzbekiston University and Tashkent State Pedagogical University, the National Library, the National ...en.trend.az

'Students dream about a job in Korea': AUT's president on Korea-Uzbekistan ties - Uktamov Shahboz, president of AUT's Ajou Student Government Association, on the AUT International Winter School (AIWS) program, hosted at Ajou University in Tashkent (AUT) from Jan. 8 to 12.msn