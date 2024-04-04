“Ripley” | su Netflix da oggi la serie tratta dal romanzo cult di Patricia Highsmith

Ripley Netflix

“Ripley”, su Netflix da oggi la serie tratta dal romanzo cult di Patricia Highsmith (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) L’uscita di “Ripley” su Netflix è uno degli eventi più attesi dagli amanti delle serie televisive di questo 2024. La miniserie, scritta e diretta dal premio Oscar Steven Zaillan sarà disponibile a partire da oggi, giovedì 4 aprile. Ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapere. Leggi anche: “Doc nelle tue mani 4”, esplode la voce su Luca Argentero: cosa succede Leggi anche: Su Canale 5 arriva “Vanina”, una poliziotta anticonformista dal passato burrascoso Una serie da non perdersi 4 aprile 2024. Debutta oggi su Netflix una delle serie tv più attese di quest’anno. Le promesse sono tra le migliori per quanto riguarda l’arrivo sulla piattaforma streaming della miniserie thriller intitolata “Ripley”. Ad ...
