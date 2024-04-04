NEOWIZ, the South Korean gaming powerhouse, proudly unveils 'Adventure,' a transformative service on its Web3 gaming platform, Intella X, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated and awaited token airdrop of 2024. The new platform feature represents a significant stride in bridging the gap of Traditional gamers and the innovative landscape of Web3 technology. Designed with the diverse gaming community in mind, 'Adventure' offers a unique blend of Gameplay, collaboration, and Rewards, enabling players to accrue points across various genres and convert them into Intella X's native IX tokens. This innovative approach enhances the gaming landscape, catering to ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Intella X Launches 'Adventure': Rewarding Traditional Gameplay with Web3 Rewards - NEOWIZ, the South Korean gaming powerhouse, proudly unveils 'Adventure,' a transformative service on its Web3 gaming platform, Intella X, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated and awaited ...adnkronos
NEOWIZ Corporation: Intella X Launches 'Adventure': Rewarding Traditional Gameplay with Web3 Rewards - NEOWIZ, the South Korean gaming powerhouse, proudly unveils 'Adventure,' a transformative service on its Web3 gaming platform, Intella X, setting ...finanznachrichten.de
Motorola Launches edge 50 pro in India with World's First True Colour Camera and Display Validated by Pantone and More Starting at Just Rs. 27,999* - Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, today hosted the global first launch in India for its new premium smartphone – the motorola edge 50 pro, the latest addition to its edge franchise. This ...itnewsonline