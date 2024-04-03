Supergirl | Craig Gillespie in trattative per la regia del nuovo film DC

(Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024), regista di Crudelia e I Tonya, è inper dirigereper i DC Studios della Warner Bros. Il piano prevede che la DC giri ilper il quarto trimestre dopo aver completato Superman di James Gunn, che sta girando in Georgia per un’uscita nelle sale l’11 luglio 2025. Milly Alcock di House of the Dragon ha ottenuto il ruolo dineldi James Gunn sull’Uomo d’Acciaio e dovrebbe recitare anche in quello di. Come riporta Deadline,è basato sulla serie di fumetti di Tom King del 2022,: Woman of Tomorrow, illustrata da Bilquis Evely. Ana Nogueira ha adattato il fumetto per il grande schermo. Gunn ha dichiarato, in occasione di una conferenza stampa ...

