EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 29 Elenco Nuove Carte Speciali Inserite Nella Squadra Della Settimana (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo e Rodrygo riceveranno una delle Carte Speciali del TOTW 29 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 3 Aprile. I giocatori sono stati inseriti Nella ventisettesima Squadra Della Settimana poichè l’attaccante portoghese del Milan Rafael Leao che ha segnato un gol e fornito un assist Nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo Della Fiorentina, l’attaccante brasiliano del Real Madrid Rodrygo che ha segnato due gol Nella vittoria in casa contro l’Athletic Club e l’attaccante portoghese dell’Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo che ha segnato tre gol Nella ...
