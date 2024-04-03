Daredevil | Born Again | Jon Bernthal sarà il Punisher | ecco la foto dal set

Daredevil Born

Daredevil: Born Again, Jon Bernthal sarà il Punisher, ecco la foto dal set (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Daredevil: Born Again non segna solo il ritorno del celebre Diavolo Rosso di Hell’s Kitchen, bensì anche dell’antieroe The Punisher, con la partecipazione di Jon Bernthal. Nell’ultime ore sono state pubblicate su varie testate del settore e sui social una foto di scena e un video dal set dove si possono vedere i rispettivi attori di Daredevil e The Punisher. Charlie Cox And Jon Bernthal Filming At The "Daredevil Born Again" Set In Brooklyn – 02 Apr 2024 #CharlieCox #JonBernthal #DaredevilBornAgain #Punisher #Daredevil #filming #firstlook #BehindTheScenes #Marvel #MarvelComics ...
