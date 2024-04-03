Daredevil | Born Again | Jon Bernthal sarà il Punisher | ecco la foto dal set

Una volta di più, il ritorno di Frank Castle nella serie reboot Daredevil: Born Again sembra ormai certo: sono stati infatti divulgati, sui social e da alcune piccole testate di settore, un video ... (cinemaserietv)
| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Il Marvel Cinematic Universe sta preparando il terreno per reintegrare i suoi programmi Netflix nel canone ... (mistermovie)
È stata diffusa una prima immagine del Punisher interpretato da Jon Bernthal dal set di Daredevil: Born Again. E' emersa una nuova immagine di un Jon Bernthal ferito e insanguinato che indica che ... (movieplayer)
Daredevil: Born AGAIN Set Photos Reveal More Shots Of The Punisher And A First Look At Kingpin's [SPOILER] - Born Again have found their way online, this time offering a closer look at Jon Bernthal's Punisher and the introduction of some of The Kingpin's most loyal ...comicbookmovie
Daredevil: Born Again Set Pictures Herald the Bloody Return of Punisher - Russell Crowe discusses the future of The Pope’s Exorcist. The Minecraft movie set pictures reveal its take on the blocky aesthetic. Joker: Folie a Deux teases a deadly dance. Plus, what’s coming on ...yahoo
Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Returns in Daredevil Born Again: First Look and What to Expect - After years away from the role, Jon Bernthal makes a triumphant return as the Punisher in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again. Set photos and videos circulating online provide fans with a tantalizing ...msn