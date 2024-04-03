Daredevil | Born Again | Jon Bernthal sarà il Punisher | ecco la foto dal set

(Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024)non segna solo il ritorno del celebre Diavolo Rosso di Hell’s Kitchen, bensì anche dell’antieroe The, con la partecipazione di Jon. Nell’ultime ore sono state pubblicate su varie testate del settore e sui social unadi scena e un video dal set dove si possono vedere i rispettivi attori die The. Charlie Cox And JonFilming At The "" Set In Brooklyn – 02 Apr 2024 #CharlieCox #Jon#filming #firstlook #BehindTheScenes #Marvel #MarvelComics ...

