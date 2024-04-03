Cuckoo | il trailer ufficiale dello svitato film horror con Hunter Schafer

Is it Real or All in Her Head “Cuckoo” is the Neon Horror You Need - Horror fans, get ready to mess with your mind! NEON, the studio that brought you mind-benders like "Parasite" and "Titane," is dropping a new flick called ...themovieblog

Watch Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens in ‘Cuckoo’ movie’s Official trailer - However, one film that will put the Euphoria star into the world of horror is none other than NEON’s Cuckoo. Today, the official trailer for Cuckoo, which is directed by Tilman Singer, has been ...coveredgeekly

Hunter Schafer's Trades Teenage Melodrama for Survival Tactics in Bloody ‘Cuckoo' trailer - But in the first trailer for Tilman Singer's Cuckoo, the relocation of Hunter Schafer's Gretchen is marked by a more sinister mission: outrunning the terrifying beings haunting and hunting her. "They ...msn