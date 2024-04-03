Biden e Trump sono tra i candidati più impopolari di sempre

Twitter Files author Matt Taibbi says RFK Jr is ‘right’ about Biden threat - Journalist Matt Taibbi reacts to independent presidential candidate RFK Jr.’s claims that President Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than former President Trump.foxnews

FCC Plans Vote to Restore Net Neutrality Rules - The agency will reverse a Trump-era ruling on oversight of broadband internet rules, returning to 2015 regulations on open access to content.inc

Biden ripped in new ad spotlighting his immigration record as border crisis escalates: 'Trump was right' - FIRST ON FOX: President Biden was blasted by a fresh ad campaign highlighting the differences between him and former President Trump on immigration that was released as Trump was campaigning on the ...foxnews