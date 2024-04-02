Ranking UCI 2 aprile | enorme balzo di Luca Mozzato | insidia Ganna come miglior italiano Lotta Pogacar-Vingegaard

Ranking UCI

Ranking UCI (2 aprile): enorme balzo di Luca Mozzato, insidia Ganna come miglior italiano. Lotta Pogacar-Vingegaard (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Luca Mozzato ha fatto un enorme balzo in avanti nel Ranking UCI, la classifica stilata settimanalmente dall’Unione Ciclistica Internazionale. L’alfiere della Arkea-B&B Hotels è infatti risalito di ben 45 posizioni grazie alla seconda piazza conquistata al Giro delle Fiandre e ora il veneto occupa il 37mo posto della graduatoria mondiale con 1.657 punti. Si tratta di un traguardo importante per il 26enne, che è così il secondo azzurro in gruppo alle spalle di Filippo Ganna (32mo con 1.829 punti). L’Italia resta all’ottavo posto nella classifica per Nazioni con 11.541 punti, ora più vicina a Francia (11.764,5) e Paesi Bassi (12.241,35), mentre il Belgio comanda con ben 4.336 lunghezze di margine sulla Danimarca. Tadej Pogacar svetta nella graduatoria individuale. Lo ...
