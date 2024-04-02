PlayStation Showcase in programma a Maggio 2024 con Silent Hill 2 Remake | rivela Jeff Grubb

PlayStation Showcase in programma a Maggio 2024 con Silent Hill 2 Remake, rivela Jeff Grubb (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Jeff Grubb ha affermato che a Maggio 2024 è in programma il nuovo PlayStation Showcase o State of Play, dove tra i giochi presenti in questo nuovo appuntamento comunicativo del colosso giapponese troviamo Silent Hill 2 Remake. Questa informazione, decisamente importante vista l’assoluta affidabilità che contraddistingue Grubb, è stata condivisa dall’insider nel corso del nuovo episodio del podcast Game Mess Mornings, con il leaker che ha affermato di aver saputo da alcune fonti affidabili che in quel di Sony hanno programmato un nuovo evento. Nello specifico Jeff Grubb ha affermato di aver saputo che nel corso del mese prossimo, Maggio ...
