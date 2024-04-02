Panathinaikos-AEK Atene mercoledì 03 aprile 2024 ore 20 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Panathinaikos-AEK Atene (mercoledì 03 aprile 2024 ore 20:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Terza giornata della poule scudetto di Super League greca che vede in scena il derby di Atene tra il Panathinaikos di Terim e la capolista AEK Atene di Almeyda.  L’avvento del tecnico turco sulla panchina dei trifyli non ha portato i risultati sperati, anche perchè una parte della tifoseria è rimasta ancora legata al tecnico Jovanovic, artefice delle fortune recenti della squadra e capace di portarla a lottare di nuovo InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

Panathinaikos’ title dream on the line against AEK - Panathinaikos will have to produce the remarkable as they await a visit from AEK, with three points a must if they wish to keep their hopes of winning the premiership alive.neoskosmos

AEK seals dramatic win over Olympiacos to preserve first place - AEK has secured top position for another week in remarkable fashion, finding an injury time winner to stay just ahead of PAOK, who themselves scored a major success over Panathinaikos. Enosi defeated ...neoskosmos

Greek Results - AEK Athens vs. Olympiacos Piraeus, 1:30 p.m. Aris Thessaloniki vs. PAS Lamia 1964, 1:30 p.m. Olympiacos Piraeus vs. Aris Thessaloniki, 12 p.m. PAOK vs. PAS Lamia 1964, 12:30 p.m. Panathinaikos vs. AEK ...houstonchronicle

Video di Tendenza
Video Panathinaikos AEK
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.