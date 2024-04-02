Fashion Revolution, dieci anni di moda etica - Nato nel 2014, è diventato il primo movimento per la moda etica nel mondo. Per celebrare questo importante traguardo, il team italiano di Fashion Revolution ha dato vita a Fashion Revolution Tour, un ...vanityfair

Sustainability In the City: Taylor-Jade Coyle's best second-hand Fashion finds including Burberry and D&G - Taylor-Jade Coyle has an obvious flair for style and an eye for interesting pieces, and she is showcasing her favourite sustainable finds to show that high-Fashion can be found everywhere, from a char ...rsvplive.ie

New York Fashion Tech Lab announces 2024 cohort - Discover the innovative minds shaping the future of Fashion as the New York Fashion Tech Lab introduces its dynamic 2024 cohort.dmnews