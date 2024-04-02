Euphoria 3 | Storm Reid | Delusa dal rinvio | ma non sono sorpresa

Euphoria Storm

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Euphoria 3, Storm Reid: "Delusa dal rinvio, ma non sono sorpresa" (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) L'attrice ha commentato la decisione di rinviare la terza stagione della serie a data da destinarsi La produzione della Stagione 3 di Euphoria è stata rinviata a data da destinarsi, come confermato da HBO qualche giorno fa, così Storm Reid ha potuto commentare la notizia, affermando di non essere rimasta poi così sorpresa dall'annuncio. L'ultima attrice del cast a prendere atto della situazione è stata appunto l'interprete di Gia Bennett, la sorella minore della Rue di Zendaya Coleman. Parlando con Variety, l'attrice ha espresso la speranza che la serie possa tornare. "Spero che gli spettatori, il pubblico, siano in grado di finire la serie", ha commentato Reid. "Penso che dovremmo gestire la serie con cura. Ci …
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Euphoria Storm

    La star di Euphoria Storm Reid ha commentato la recente notizia della HBO secondo cui le riprese di Euphoria 3 sono state sospese, definendosi “delusa” ma “non sorpresa” da questi ritardi, ma ... (cinemaserietv)

'Euphoria' Cast Then And Now - Zendaya was famous long before she entered East Highland High School, gaining fame for her role as Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel sitcom, Shake It Up. She made her big film debut as Michelle (MJ) in ...elle

Euphoria’ Season 3 Is Doomed. Here’s How to Save It. - Will we ever see a third season of Euphoria Despite HBO’s insistence ... taking Cal’s credit card with him for a spending spree at Hudson News. —CS Rue’s sister Gia (Storm Reid) gets her own ...thedailybeast

Storm Reid Says She's 'Not Surprised' by Delay of 'Euphoria' Season 3 - (Photo by Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar) (Photo by Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar) Storm Reid is just like us. The actress, who plays Gia Bennett, the younger sister of ...complex

Video di Tendenza
Video Euphoria Storm
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.