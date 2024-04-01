PlayStation, Hiroki Totoki è il nuovo presidente ad interim da oggi (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024)HirokiTotoki è diventato da oggi il presidente ad interim di PlayStation. Il presidente, COO e CFO di Sony sostituisce il dimissionario Jim Ryan in questo anno che potremmo definire di passaggio per la console.
Come ricorda VGC, la notizia della fine della presidenza di Jim Ryan era stata annunciata lo scorso settembre. Sin da subito era stata identificata la figura di Totoki come successore a partire dall’1 aprile, cioè oggi. Con l’addio ufficiale di Ryan, Totoki ha assunto il suo ruolo ad interim in attesa dell’arrivo di un nuovo CEO.
Il vecchio comunicato di Sony recitava:
Totoki lavorerà con il presidente e il CEO Kenichiro Yoshida e con il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
