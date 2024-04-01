After the Hunt | il nuovo film di Guadagnino con Julia Roberts

(Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Come annunciato da Deadline in esclusiva,thedella Imagine Entertainment della sceneggiatrice Nora Garrett è stato acquisito dalla Amazon MGM Studios.sarà la protagonista e Lucadirigerà il. Brian Grazer e Allan Mandelbaum produrranno per Imagine Entertainment insieme acome produttore con la sua Frenesy. Nora Garrett sarà anche produttrice esecutiva insieme a Karen Lunder di Imagine. Ilè un intenso thriller drammatico su una professoressa universitaria () che si ritrova a un bivio personale e professionale quando un’allieva lancia un’accusa contro uno dei suoi colleghi e un oscuro segreto del suo passato minaccia di venire alla luce. A quanto si apprende, la ...

Il regista Luca Guadagnino e Julia Roberts lavoreranno insieme in After the Hunt , un thriller prodotto da Amazon Mgm. La trama di After the Hunt Nella trama, scrive Variety, l’attrice sarà ... (spettacolo.periodicodaily)

Air Malta ceased operations,new national airline first flight to Catania - VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) - After 50 years, Maltàs national airline ceased its operations and was replaced by KM Malta Airlines. Air Maltàs last flight, K ...italpress

Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's visa-free zone - SOFIA, 31 MAR - Bulgaria and Romania joined Europe's vast Schengen area of free movement on Sunday, opening up travel by air and sea without border checks After a 13-year wait. (ANSA) ...ansa

Chance Perdomo muore in moto, l’attore di "Sabrina" e "After" aveva 27 anni - Chance Perdomo ha perso la vita in moto a soli 27 anni. L'attore era noto per la serie di film "After", oltre che per le serie televisive "Gen V", spin-off di "The Boys", e “Le Terrificanti Avventure ...news.fidelityhouse.eu