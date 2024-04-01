After the Hunt | il nuovo film di Guadagnino con Julia Roberts

After the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
After the Hunt: il nuovo film di Guadagnino con Julia Roberts (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Come annunciato da Deadline in esclusiva, After the Hunt della Imagine Entertainment della sceneggiatrice Nora Garrett è stato acquisito dalla Amazon MGM Studios. Julia Roberts sarà la protagonista e Luca Guadagnino dirigerà il film. Brian Grazer e Allan Mandelbaum produrranno per Imagine Entertainment insieme a Guadagnino come produttore con la sua Frenesy. Nora Garrett sarà anche produttrice esecutiva insieme a Karen Lunder di Imagine. Il film è un intenso thriller drammatico su una professoressa universitaria (Roberts) che si ritrova a un bivio personale e professionale quando un’allieva lancia un’accusa contro uno dei suoi colleghi e un oscuro segreto del suo passato minaccia di venire alla luce. A quanto si apprende, la ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
  • After the

    Non solo le giovani promesse di Hollywood. Anche le dive acclamate, ora, fanno la fila per essere dirette da Luca Guadagnino. Dopo Dakota Johnson e Zendaya, questa volta tocca a Julia Roberts ... (amica)

  • After the

    Il regista Luca Guadagnino e Julia Roberts lavoreranno insieme in After the Hunt, un thriller prodotto da Amazon Mgm. La trama di After the Hunt Nella trama, scrive Variety, l’attrice sarà ... (spettacolo.periodicodaily)

  • After the

    sarà Amazon MGM a produrre un nuovo ennesimo progetto di Luca Guadagnino. Un thriller dal titolo The Hunt che sarà interpretato nel ruolo da protagonista da Julia Roberts. (comingsoon)

Air Malta ceased operations,new national airline first flight to Catania - VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) - After 50 years, Maltàs national airline ceased its operations and was replaced by KM Malta Airlines. Air Maltàs last flight, K ...italpress

Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's visa-free zone - SOFIA, 31 MAR - Bulgaria and Romania joined Europe's vast Schengen area of free movement on Sunday, opening up travel by air and sea without border checks After a 13-year wait. (ANSA) ...ansa

Chance Perdomo muore in moto, l’attore di "Sabrina" e "After" aveva 27 anni - Chance Perdomo ha perso la vita in moto a soli 27 anni. L'attore era noto per la serie di film "After", oltre che per le serie televisive "Gen V", spin-off di "The Boys", e “Le Terrificanti Avventure ...news.fidelityhouse.eu

Video di Tendenza
Video After the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.