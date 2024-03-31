Leicester-Norwich lunedì 01 aprile 2024 ore 13 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Leicester-Norwich (lunedì 01 aprile 2024 ore 13:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 31 marzo 2024) Momento durissimo per il Leicester che venerdì ha perso a Bristol venendo scavalcato in classifica sia da Ipswich che da Leeds anche se ha una partita da recuperare rispetto alle prime due. lunedì pomeriggio arriva un Norwich reduce da tre vittorie di fila che hanno permesso ai Canaries di agganciare la zona playoff. Anche se InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.