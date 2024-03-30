Zenless Zone Zero | Nuova BETA in arrivo | registrazioni aperte

(Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Dopo l’aggiornamento 2.1 di Honkai Star Rail, è il turno di, il nuovo gioco free to play di Hoyoverse, che vedrà la luce finalmente quest’anno su PC, Console e Mobile. Dopo diversi test, Hoyoverse ha annunciato unaClosed, le cuisono giàtramite il sito web ufficiale.per ZZZ In questa avventura post-apocalittica, vorremmo invitare i giocatori a calarsi nei panni di “Proxy” e intraprendere la missione di sconfiggere nemici sconosciuti e svelare i misteri di New Eridu – l’ultimo rifugio per la civiltà urbana a causa della calamità degli Hollows. ZZZ propone un comparto grafico rinnovato, con combattimenti in tempo reale ma in aree ristrette, dunque il titolo dice ...

In occasione dello State of Play, Sony e miHoYo hanno annunciato l’arrivo di Zenless Zone Zero su PS5 nel corso dell’anno, in concomitanza con l’uscita su PC e Mobile, come avvenuto già con Genshin ... (gamerbrain)

Wuthering Waves Release Date Announced by Kuro Games - Wuthering Waves has been confirmed to release on May 22, 2024 for PC, Android and iOS with some changes announced in the event.beebom

Genshin Impact rival brings the HoYoverse charm but with better combat - Genshin Impact rival and anime gacha game Wuthering Waves hopes to stand out from the crowd with more of a focus on challenging combat.pcgamesn

Games Like Genshin Impact: Four Upcoming Contenders - Hype around would-be Genshin Impact killers will always exist, but just like all World of Warcraft killers have failed to end the reign of Blizzard Entertainment’s MMO it’s unlikely that any game is ...au.lifestyle.yahoo