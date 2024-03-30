WWE | Rey Mysterio svela un nuovo membro della LWO e sfida Dominik e Santos Escobar a WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio And Dragon Lee Challenge Santos Escobar And Dominik Mysterio For WrestleMania 40 - Rey came out with the LWO (Carlito, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) and said he was going to beat some respect into both of them. He then challenged them to a tag team match at ...fightful

Dragon Lee To Team With Rey Mysterio Vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik At WWE WrestleMania - Rey Mysterio announced Dragon Lee as the newest member of the LWO and challenged his son, Dominik, and Santos Escobar to a tag team match at WrestleMania.msn

New Catch Republic And Austin Theory & Grayson Waller Qualify For Six-Pack Ladder Match At WrestleMania 40 - Austin Theory & Grayson Waller and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) qualified for the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40 victories on the March 29th episode of WWE SmackDown.fightful