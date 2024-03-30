WWE | Rey Mysterio svela un nuovo membro della LWO e sfida Dominik e Santos Escobar a WrestleMania

WWE: Rey Mysterio svela un nuovo membro della LWO e sfida Dominik e Santos Escobar a WrestleMania (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Piccola sorpresa in questo episodio di SmackDown. Durante la notte, infatti, abbiamo assistito all’annuncio di un nuovo match per WrestleMania, che si preannuncia davvero interessante. Santos Escobar ed il suo seguito si sono presentati al centro del ring per un discorso. Escobar ha chiamato sul ring Dominik Mysterio per ringraziarlo dopo l’aiuto nel match della settimana scorsa. Escobar ha ringraziato Dominik per averlo aiutato a vincere la settimana scorsa, anche se all’inizio non la pensavano allo stesso modo, alla fine aveva ragione lui. Dominik ha sempre avuto ragione su Rey, ha spiegato Escobar, che ha abbracciato il figlio della leggenda mascherata. ...
Rey Mysterio And Dragon Lee Challenge Santos Escobar And Dominik Mysterio For WrestleMania 40 - Rey came out with the LWO (Carlito, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) and said he was going to beat some respect into both of them. He then challenged them to a tag team match at ...fightful

Dragon Lee To Team With Rey Mysterio Vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik At WWE WrestleMania - Rey Mysterio announced Dragon Lee as the newest member of the LWO and challenged his son, Dominik, and Santos Escobar to a tag team match at WrestleMania.msn

New Catch Republic And Austin Theory & Grayson Waller Qualify For Six-Pack Ladder Match At WrestleMania 40 - Austin Theory & Grayson Waller and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) qualified for the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40 victories on the March 29th episode of WWE SmackDown.fightful

