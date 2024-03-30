WWE | Paul Heyman rivela “Roman Reigns ha ordinato a The Rock il pestaggio di Cody Rhodes”

WWE: Paul Heyman rivela “Roman Reigns ha ordinato a The Rock il pestaggio di Cody Rhodes” (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Nella puntata di WWE RAW del 25 marzo, The Rock ha preso alla sprovvista Cody Rhodes e lo ha attaccato nel backstage. “The Final Boss” ha fatto sanguinare Rhodes e ha inviato un chiaro messaggio all’American Nightmare, picchiandolo con una cintura con scritto “Mama Rhodes”. Un riferimento a quanto i due si erano già detti nelle puntate precedenti di SmackDown e soprattutto una risposta allo schiaffone rifilato da Cody a Rocky durante SmackDown della settimana scorsa. WHAT!? It was @WWERomanReigns who ordered @CodyRhodes' BRUTAL attack from @TheRock on Monday at #WWERaw???! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3qTBKWq6zC— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2024 In un video andato in onda questa ...
