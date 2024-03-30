WWE | Paul Heyman rivela “Roman Reigns ha ordinato a The Rock il pestaggio di Cody Rhodes”

(Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Nella puntata di WWE RAW del 25 marzo, Theha preso alla sprovvistae lo ha attaccato nel backstage. “The Final Boss” ha fatto sanguinaree ha inviato un chiaro messaggio all’American Nightmare, picchiandolo con una cintura con scritto “Mama”. Un riferimento a quanto i due si erano già detti nelle puntate precedenti di SmackDown e soprattutto una risposta allo schiaffone rifilato day durante SmackDown della settimana scorsa. WHAT!? It was @WWEwho ordered @' BRUTAL attack from @Theon Monday at #WWERaw???! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3qTBKWq6zC— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2024 In un video andato in onda questa ...

WWE WrestleMania 40 card: Logan Paul faces 2 opponents in Philly - Anticipation is building for WWE's grandest annual event, as it always brings massive hype. A month out, it seems fans know who will square off in some of the top matches of the two-day extravaganza ...msn

Risultati dello show blu del venerdì sera - - I Pretty Deadly vincono il match grazie all'aiuto di Logan Paul che colpisce Kevin Owens con il suo tirapugni d'acciaio. A fine match Orton scopre dove si è nascosto Logan Paul e lo mena per tutta l ...worldwrestling

I Called WWE’s Paul Heyman ‘One Of’ The Top Managers In Pro Wrestling History, And He Schooled Me On Why I Was Wrong - Heyman was gracious enough to spend time talking to CinemaBlend ahead of the premiere of the "Roman Reigns" episode of Biography: WWE Legends. The doc is directed by Heyman, who h ...cinemablend