Wta Charleston 2024: montepremi e prize money (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Il montepremi ed il prize money del torneo WTA 500 di Charleston 2024, evento in programma dal 1 al 7 aprile. Jessica Pegula ed Emma Navarro puntano al bottino grosso in questo torneo che chiude come da tradizione la stagione nordamericana prima di spostarsi in Europa. Ma anche Ons Jabeur dopo un travagliato inizio di stagione vuole iniziare a cambiare marcia. Il prize money complessivo ammonta a €854.210. Di seguito la distribuzione dei premi in denaro e dei punti valevoli per la classifica WTA. TABELLONE COPERTURA TV montepremi WTA 500 Charleston 2024 PRIMO TURNO – € 3.441 (1 punto) SECONDO TURNO – € 4.710 (31 punti) TERZO TURNO – € 8.592 (60 punti) QUARTI DI FINALE – € 16.743 (108 punti) SEMIFINALE – € 34.341 (195 ...
