The Beautiful Game | la storia vera e spiegazione del finale del film

The Beautiful Game: la storia vera e spiegazione del finale del film (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Dal 29 marzo 2024 è disponibile su Netflix The Beautiful Game. Il film racconta le vicende di una squadra di calciatori inglesi senzatetto che giunge a Roma per giocare il torneo annuale, la Homeless World Cup. La pellicola è diretta da Thea Sharrock e scritto da Frank Cottrell-Boyce. Nel cast è presente tra i vari attori anche Valeria Golino. Protagonista è l’allenatore Mal, che guida la squadra di calcio in questo viaggio da Londra e Roma. All’ultimo secondo decide di portare anche l’attaccante Vinny. Il film è tratto da una storia vera? Vediamo insieme cosa c’è da sapere e come finisce. The Beautiful Game su Netflix: è una storia vera? Leggi anche: Based on a true story è una storia ...
