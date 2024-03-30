Here | il film di Robert Zemeckis con star Tom Hanks e Robin Wright ha una data di uscita

Here: il film di Robert Zemeckis con star Tom Hanks e Robin Wright ha una data di uscita (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Tom Hanks e Robin Wright hanno collaborato nuovamente con Robert Zemeckis dopo Forrest Gump e il film Here ha ora una data di uscita fissata a novembre nelle sale americane. Tom Hanks e Robin Wright sono i protagonisti di Here - Qui e Sony ha rivelato che il nuovo film diretto da Robert Zemeckis ha ora una data di uscita negli Stati Uniti. Il progetto verrà distribuito inizialmente a New York e Los Angeles il 15 novembre, per poi venir inserito nella programmazione di altre città dal 22 e infine in tutti i cinema americani dal 27 novembre. Di cosa parla Here ...
