Darwin Nunez si è infortunato questo fine settimana? Aggiornamento sugli infortuni della Premier League

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez si è infortunato questo fine settimana? Aggiornamento sugli infortuni della Premier League (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Darwin Nunez ha ricevuto il via libera per affrontare il Brighton per il Liverpool questo fine settimana a seguito di uno spavento per infortunio. L’attaccante è rimasto a Liverpool durante la pausa per le nazionali per la riabilitazione, ma potrà affrontare i Seagulls ad Anfield, ha confermato Jurgen Klopp in conferenza stampa venerdì. Klopp ha fornito un Aggiornamento sulle preoccupazioni degli infortuni del club. Ha detto: “Curtis, non sono sicuro della sua disponibilità, ma è tornato ad allenarsi. Ibou ha avuto un giorno di riposo aggiuntivo, niente di più. Jurgen Klopp ritroverà Darwin Nunez (Credito immagine: Getty Images)“Andy Robertson’s situation ...
