Chelsea-Burnley sabato 30 marzo 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Chelsea-Burnley è una partita della trentesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: diretta tv, streaming, probabili formazioni, pronostici. Pur non riuscendo a tenere la porta ... (ilveggente)
Il Chelsea riparte dopo la sosta per le nazionali da tre vittorie nelle ultime quattro partite, due delle quali in FA Cup che hanno fruttato agli uomini di Mauricio Pochettino la qualificazione alle ... (infobetting)
Chelsea team news: Predicted XI vs Burnley as Mauricio Pochettino sweats on England duo - The last thing that Mauricio Pochettino currently needs is injury headaches, but the Chelsea boss could be without up to 10 players for today’s visit of Burnley. It’s essentially another must-win game ...express.co.uk
Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Chalobah - Latest Chelsea injury news and return dates for Burnley - The Blues boss has constantly suffered with problems in the medical room at Cobham since taking over in the summer. Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Reece James and Christopher Nkunku have all been out for ...football.london
Malo Gusto returns, wonderkid goal – Six things spotted in Chelsea training before Burnley clash - Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to extend Chelsea's winning streak when they lock horns with Burnley in the Premier League this weekend ...football.london