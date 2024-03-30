Brentford-Manchester United sabato 30 marzo 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Brentford-Manchester United (sabato 30 marzo 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Il Manchester United ha chiuso in bellezza prima della sosta per la nazionali, prima battendo l’Everton per 2-0 e poi conquistando un’abbordabile semifinale di FA CUP battendo a sorpresa il Liverpool ai supplementari. I Red Devils accusano un ritardo di nove punti rispetto al quarto posto in classifica ma con una partita da recuperare la InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
