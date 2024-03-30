Atp Houston 2024 | montepremi e prize money

Il circuito Tennistico non si riposa nemmeno a Pasqua. Il Masters1000 di Miami è ormai vicinissimo alla chiusura, ma da lunedì si volta pagina: si passa definitivamente alla stagione sulla terra ... (oasport)
Il programma, le date, gli orari, la copertura tv e streaming dell’ATP 250 di Houston 2024 (Stati Uniti), torneo di scena da lunedì 1 a domenica 7 aprile sui campi in terra battuta della città ... (sportface)
Tennis, iniziano i tornei sulla terra rossa! Ben tre appuntamenti nel circuito ATP tra Houston, Marrakech ed Estoril - Il circuito tennistico non si riposa nemmeno a Pasqua. Il Masters1000 di Miami è ormai vicinissimo alla chiusura, ma da lunedì si volta pagina: si passa definitivamente alla stagione sulla terra rossa ...oasport
Hard work paying off for revitalised Dimitrov - Grigor Dimitrov is set to climb back into the top 10 for the first time since 2018 after beating Alexander Zverev on Friday to seal a spot in the Miami Open final, with the Bulgarian saying he is ...reuters
Weekend Time Schedule - Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. LA Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City ...houstonchronicle