WWE | Vince McMahon continua a vendere azioni TKO | i dettagli

(Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Dopo la maxi vendita di inizio mese di più di 5 milioni dia “sbarazzarsi” delle sue quote TKO, con altre 3.500.000 vendute nella nottata italiana grazie all’ultimo report dell’azienda. Il tutto sarebbe avvenuto in 15 diverse trans, generando più di 100 milioni di introiti per l’ex Chairman. Nonostante abbia ancora più di 11 milioni didell’azienda che controlla la WWE (e la UFC),è sempre più lontano da loro, dopo le dimissioni (indotte da Endeavor) di inizio anno a seguito dello scandalo sessuale e delle accuse mosse da Janel Grant, ex dipendente WWE. Recentemente è stato addirittura bandito il nome didai programmi WWE, nonostante il riferimento di CM Punk in quel di Raw durante lo ...

