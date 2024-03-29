WWE | Un fan “riconosce” Roman Reigns per il suo matrimonio | ingresso in grande stile e video già virale!

WWE fan

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Un fan “riconosce” Roman Reigns per il suo matrimonio, ingresso in grande stile e video già virale! (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Un fan corona il suo sogno e, sulle note dell’ormai celebre theme song di Roman Reigns, effettua un ingresso trionfale al proprio matrimonio, con tanto di “Bloodline“, Undisputed WWE Universal Title e “ula fala” al collo. Il video, già virale, è stato ripreso anche da Peter Rosemberg, che ha taggato il Tribal Chief e Paul Heyman su X, sperando che i due possano ammirare quest’incredibile atto di “riconoscimento” nei confronti dell’ex Shield: Cheap Heat listener @BruinsHogan really took his wedding entrance levels above cc @StatGuyGreg @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/rFUz8T18DE— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 28, 2024 Un video molto divertente dunque, in attesa del doppio main event con protagonista ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE fan

    Le theme song, quante volte ci siamo affezionati ad una particolare theme song di un lottatore e ogni volta che la sentiamo la cantiamo a squarciagola, come può essere ad esempio Kingdom, ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE fan

    Stanotte Monday Night Raw sarà di scena a Chicago presso l’AllState Arena con diversa carne al fuoco, compreso il ritorno di CM Punk con possibile confronto con Drew McIntyre. Inoltre avremo ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE fan

    Il mercato del wrestling è sempre aperto e cio’ è dimostrato dai continui acquisti delle piu’ grandi federazioni al mondo, una su tutte la WWE che avrebbe ingaggiato uno dei pilastri della New ... (zonawrestling)

John Cena drank beers with fans at WrestleMania minutes before match with The Undertaker that left the Deadman furious - A handful of fans at WrestleMania 34 got more than they bargained for when John Cena sat beside them – and began downing beers. The veteran wrestler turned movie sensation was back with WWE for a ...talksport

Roman Reigns ha pensato al ritiro durante la pandemia - Roman Reigns ha pensato di ritirarsi dal mondo del wrestling durante la sua assenza dal ring a causa della pandemia di COVID-19.theshieldofwrestling

WWE's Becky Lynch Had A Very Specific Criticism About Rhea Ripley, And I'm Kinda Surprised I Agree - The WWE isn't too far away from WrestleMania 40, where fans will see Becky Lynch attempt to do what no other superstar has done since WrestleMania 39: take the title from Rhea Ripley. "The Man" has a ...cinemablend

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE fan
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.