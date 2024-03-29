Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp | Netflix condivide il trailer del film

Woody Woodpecker

Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp: Netflix condivide il trailer del film (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Netflix ha condiviso online il trailer del film Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp, in arrivo sugli schermi americani della piattaforma di streaming il 12 aprile. Netflix ha condiviso il trailer della commedia per tutta la famiglia Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp, regalando molte divertenti scene del progetto. Il lungometraggio dedicato alle avventure di quello che in Italia viene chiamato Picchiarello debutterà in streaming sugli schermi americani il 12 aprile. Una divertente avventura Il film Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp racconterà quello che accade a Picchiarello dopo che viene mandato via ...
