Wolf Man: il nuovo film Blumhouse spostato a gennaio 2025 (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Universal Pictures ha deciso di spostare l’uscita di Wolf Man di Blumhouse dal 24 ottobre 2024 al 17 gennaio 2025 per ragioni non specificate. Il film racconterà la storia di un padre di famiglia perseguitato da un feroce predatore. Diretto da Leigh Whannel, regista del successo thriller/horror L’uomo invisibile (considerato a pieno titolo uno dei migliori thriller psicologici recenti), Wolf Man rielaborerà ancora una volta la mitologia del licantropo, classico mostro di casa Universal.L’attore Christopher Abbott (fonte: Getty) La sceneggiatura è stata scritta a sei mani da Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum e Rebecca Angelo. Nel cast invece troviamo uno dei protagonisti di Povere Creature! di Yorgos Lanthimos, il candidato al Golden Globe Christopher Abbott, e la promettente Julia ...
