Wolf Man | Blumhouse fa slittare la data di uscita del film al 2025

Universal Pushes 'Wolf Man' Remake to 2025, Temporarily Pulls 'Woman in the Yard' From Slate - Universal Pictures has delayed the release of "Wolf Man" starring Christopher Abbott to 2025. Originally slated to arrive in theaters on Oct. 25, the horror film will now be released on Jan. 17, 2025.msn

The ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel Has a Director Attached — You Guys, It’s Happening - "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra is set to direct Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 film.uk.movies.yahoo