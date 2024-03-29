TNA | Nic Nemeth vs Alex Shelley settimana prossima ad Impact | “scontro generazionale” in arrivo!

(Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Dopo un alterco sul ring ieri notte ad, è stato confermato che Nic(alias Dolph Ziggler) sfideràdurante il prossimo episodio del main show TNA, in programma giovedì prossimo. La federazione ha parlato di “” tra l’ex WWE e l’ex campione del mondo, chesarà il piatto forte di una puntata davvero ricca. Ecco qui di seguito tutto ciò che è stato annunciato per il prossimo show, che si terrà in piena Wrestlemania Week: Nicvs.Old School Rules: Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino Chris Bey vs. Frankie Kazarian The FBI tornerà in TNA Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

