TNA: Nic Nemeth vs Alex Shelley settimana prossima ad Impact, “scontro generazionale” in arrivo! (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Dopo un alterco sul ring ieri notte ad Impact, è stato confermato che Nic Nemeth (alias Dolph Ziggler) sfiderà Alex Shelley durante il prossimo episodio del main show TNA, in programma giovedì prossimo. La federazione ha parlato di “scontro generazionale” tra l’ex WWE e l’ex campione del mondo, che settimana prossima sarà il piatto forte di una puntata davvero ricca. Ecco qui di seguito tutto ciò che è stato annunciato per il prossimo show, che si terrà in piena Wrestlemania Week: Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley Old School Rules: Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino Chris Bey vs. Frankie Kazarian The FBI tornerà in TNA Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside
