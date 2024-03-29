The Last of Us | la versione 4K Ultra HD della prima stagione della serie HBO è in sconto su Amazon

The Last of Us: la versione 4K Ultra HD della prima stagione della serie HBO è in sconto su Amazon (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Su Amazon The Last of Us - stagione 1 4K UHD è sceso di prezzo; scopriamolo insieme. L'arrivo sul piccolo schermo della serie tv di The Last of Us ha avuto un impatto enorme e sicuramente molto interessante, al punto di sorprendere sia il pubblico degli appassionati, che quello più generalista in termini di attaccamento e consensi. Stiamo pur sempre parlando di un prodotto derivato da alcuni videogiochi che hanno lasciato un segno profondo nel settore videoludico, continuando a raccogliere sempre nuove fila di fan che nel corso del tempo hanno continuato a innamorarsi proprio della narrazione cinematografica alla base del progetto. Ora non ci resta che guardare al futuro e a quelli che presumibilmente saranno i …
