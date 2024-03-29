“One Hour Nest” | booking istantaneo | arriva l’App per affitti brevissimi

“One Hour Nest”, booking istantaneo: arriva l’App per affitti brevissimi (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Nasce a Padova un servizio di “booking istantaneo”, un sistema di affitti brevissimi, anche solo di un’ora, di strutture come posto auto, garage e non solo, stanze o appartamenti interi. Alberghi e B&B possono trovare un business collaterale a quelli classici online. Il servizio si chiama “One Hour Nest”, “nido di un’ora” in inglese, gestito tramite un’app su web e mobile nata in seno alla scuola universitaria Ciels, con sede a Padova, Bergamo e Bologna, uno dei sei centri universitari privati fondati e diretti da Simone Borile. l’App è sugli store da febbraio, e da un primo screening su 30mila imprenditori del settore dei B&B il 28% ha manifestato un interesse concreto verso la piattaforma. Nel mercato degli affitti brevi si punta alla ...
