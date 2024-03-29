NBA | Boston cade ancora | i Cavs confidano in Mitchell e Philly sogna George

(Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Nella notte NBA cadonoCeltics, per la seconda volta consecutiva per mano degli Atlanta Hawks. Se mercoledì notte ci è voluta una grande rimonta per la franchigia della Georgia, a deciderla questa volta ci ha pensato Dejounte Murray, insaccando sulla sirena il canestro del 123-122. Per il numero 5 ex San Antonio Spurs sono ben 44 punti realizzati, con 7 rimbalzi, 7 assist e in fase difensiva si è reso protagonista con 2 palle rubate e 1 stoppata. La guardia di Quin Snyder si è preso ben 44 tiri, raggiungendo Joel Embiid, unico fino ad ora a toccare una cifra simile. Lo stesso Murray nell’intervista a fine partita ha detto: «Mi sento come se avessi giocato male. Non volevo prendere tutti quei tiri. Kobe sarebbe orgoglioso di me». Settimana da incorniciare per gli Hawks che battono ben due volte la prima in classifica della sua ...

