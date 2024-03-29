I Pop-Up di Pence 1979 Giro d’Italia di qualità negli store Rinascente

I Pop-Up di Pence 1979. Giro d’Italia di qualità negli store Rinascente (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Un cocktail party per celebrare la nuova serie di Pop-Up di Pence 1979, in collaborazione con Rinascente, ha animato la serata del brand che si è tenuta al rooftop di Rinascente Roma in via del Tritone. Il marchio, che ha fatto dell’estetica street e della contemporaneità urbana i suoi punti di forza, prosegue così a consolidare la sua presenza in Italia nel settore wholesale del lusso. All’evento, con il dj set di Emanuele Vesci, hanno preso parte tanti amici del brand dall’influencer Pierpaolo Pretelli, ai giovani attori Emma Valenti, Alessandro Fella e Denise Tantucci, per concludere con Pilar Fogliati e Susy Laude. Immancabile la presenza dei socialite della città eterna tra cui Maria Luisa Patrizi Montoro, Vittoria Massimo Lancelotti, Marta Bucellati e Giorgio Cicconetti. Fino alla prima metà di aprile, il ...
