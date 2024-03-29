Highlights Dimitrov-Alcaraz 6-2 6-4 | Masters 1000 Miami 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Dimitrov-Alcaraz 6-2 6-4, Masters 1000 Miami 2024 (VIDEO) (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights del match tra Grigor Dimitrov e Carlos Alcaraz 6-2 6-4, valido per i quarti di finale del Masters 1000 di Miami 2024. Match di altissimo livello per il bulgaro, che piega la resistenza del numero 2 al mondo e prima testa di serie del seeding in maniera piuttosto netta, giocando un tennis incredibile che gli vale la semifinale. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli Highlights. SportFace.
Carlos Alcaraz made to feel '13-years old' as Sunshine Double dream ends with Miami Open defeat to Grigor Dimitrov - Carlos Alcaraz said that his Miami Open quarter-final conqueror Grigor Dimitrov made him feel ’13-years old' as his dreams of achieving the Sunshine Double are ...eurosport

Grigor Dimitrov stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Miami Open semis - Carlos Alcaraz's hopes for a Sunshine Double came undone in spectacular fashion as the top-seeded Spaniard fell 6-2 6-4 on Thursday to Grigor Dimitrov, who will move on to face Alexander Zverev in the ...wionews

