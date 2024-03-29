Highlights Dimitrov-Alcaraz 6-2 6-4 | Masters 1000 Miami 2024 VIDEO

Grigor Dimitrov inizia il 2024 vincendo l'Atp 250 di Brisbane, il primo titolo dopo 6 anni per il bulgaro: ecco la sintesi del suo successo in finale sul danese Holger ... (video.gazzetta)
La sintesi della vittoria in due set (6 - 3 7 - 5) di Grigor Dimitrov su Jordan Thompson nella semifinale del torneo di ... (video.gazzetta)
Carlos Alcaraz made to feel '13-years old' as Sunshine Double dream ends with Miami Open defeat to Grigor Dimitrov - Carlos Alcaraz said that his Miami Open quarter-final conqueror Grigor Dimitrov made him feel ’13-years old' as his dreams of achieving the Sunshine Double are ...eurosport
Grigor Dimitrov stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Miami Open semis - Carlos Alcaraz's hopes for a Sunshine Double came undone in spectacular fashion as the top-seeded Spaniard fell 6-2 6-4 on Thursday to Grigor Dimitrov, who will move on to face Alexander Zverev in the ...wionews
Miami Open 2024: Alexander Zverev cruises into semi-finals, will face Carlos Alcaraz or Grigor Dimitrov next - Alexander Zverev powered into the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a straight-sets victory over Fabian Marozsan.eurosport