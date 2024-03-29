Harry e Meghan | il messaggio per Kate fa sperare la pace

Harry e Meghan, il messaggio per Kate fa sperare la pace (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Harry e Meghan continuano il loro ravvicinamento alla royal family. I Sussex dopo aver appreso della diagnosi di cancro di Kate Middleton hanno voluto lasciare un messaggio di conforto e pronta guarigione alla cognata. Tra i tre ci sarebbero state anche delle chiamate. Harry e Meghan colgono l’occasione propizia per riavvicinarsi alla royal family. A seguito della diagnosi di cancro di re Carlo, infatti, il secondogenito ha avuto finalmente un confronto con suo padre. Non solo, dopo la notizia del tumore di Kate Middleton anche nei confronti di quest’ultima ci sarebbero stati dei messaggi e addirittura chiamate. Sarebbero i primi segnali di disgelo. Harry, Meghan e il messaggio per Kate, foto Ansa – ...
