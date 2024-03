Golf, Furr e Moore al comando del Texas Houston Open al termine del primo round - I Golfisti del PGA Tour danno il via ad un nuovo appuntamento del fine settimana con il primo round del Texas Children's Houston Open (montepremi 9,1 milioni di dollari). L'evento nato nel 1946 ritorn ...oasport

Former Razorback shares Houston Open lead - HOUSTON -- Scottie Scheffler had his 28th consecutive round under par to start the year, a 5-under 65 on Thursday that left him one shot behind Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr in the Houston Open.arkansasonline

Scottie Scheffler one off lead of Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr at PGA Houston Open - He is trying to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive PGA Tour starts. Read more at straitstimes.com.straitstimes