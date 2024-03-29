Euphoria 3, Storm Reid è “delusa” ma “non sorpresa” dei ritardi nella produzione (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024)
La star di EuphoriaStormReid ha commentato la recente notizia della HBO secondo cui le riprese di Euphoria 3 sono state sospese, definendosi “delusa” ma “non sorpresa” da questi ritardi, ma esprimendo ottimismo sul fatto che la produzione riuscirà ad andare avanti. “Spero che gli spettatori e il pubblico possano finire la serie“, ha dichiarato Reid a Variety. “Penso che dovremmo gestire il futuro della serie con attenzione. Ci abbiamo messo il cuore e l’anima“.
La notizia del ritardo della produzione è stata confermata lunedì. "La HBO e Sam Levinson si impegnano a realizzare una terza stagione eccezionale", ha dichiarato un portavoce della HBO a Variety. "Nel frattempo, stiamo permettendo al nostro richiestissimo ...
