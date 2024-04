Legal Speak at General Counsel Conference Midwest 2024: carolyn Burbrink, Uber Director of Volume Mobility Safety and Insurance Litigation - Legal Speak spoke live on location at the General Counsel Conference Midwest 2024 in Chicago with professionals across the legal industry about key insights and practical solutions that today's ...law

Nine elements on periodic table have been discovered using Oak Ridge National Lab isotopes - This is the second part of a three-part series written by carolyn Krause. Many of the elements were synthesized using an Oak Ridge reactor.oakridger

After long-time former auditor quit in 2022, Columbus schools hires permanent replacement - The Columbus City Schools Board of Education hired a new internal auditor Tuesday after the district's longtime auditor quit in 2022 when the board president told her to stop surveying faculty.msn