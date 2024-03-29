BTR' s Global Strategy Advances | Morocco Venture Marks Significant Expansion Milestone

(Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) RABAT,, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/On 29 March 2024, BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd. ("BTR")(835185.BJ), aleader in battery materials, inked an investment agreement with the Moroccan government to erect a lithium battery ternary cathode material facility in the country. Theaims to cater to the surging demand inmarkets while broadening the battery material maker's international footprint. As part of the agreement, the project will be located in Tangier Technopark City, along's northern coast, dedicating its operations to the production of crucial lithium-ion battery materials. Construction is slated to commence in the second quarter of 2024. This landmark event was honored by the presence of Mr. Aziz Akhennouch, the Prime Minister of ...

