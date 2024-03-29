Bournemouth-Everton sabato 30 marzo 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Bournemouth-Everton (sabato 30 marzo 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Il Bournemouth ha fatto tesoro del calendario favorevole prima della sosta battendo 2-0 il Burnley a Turf Moor e 4-3 il Luton Town, rimontando da 0-3. Contando anche il pareggio contro lo Sheffield United fanno sette punti in tre partite che hanno definitivamente scacciato qualsiasi rischio di coinvolgimento della lotta per la salvezza. L’Everton invece InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Sean Dyche breaks silence on 'altercation' with Everton star in front of team-mates - Sean Dyche aimed what was reported as a playful slap on Everton defender Nathan Patterson during their warm-weather training camp in Portugal before the international break ...mirror.co.uk

Bournemouth-Everton, il pronostico di Premier League: pochi gol in vista - La Premier League ritorna a pieno ritmo dopo essere stata intervallata dalla sosta per le nazionali. Bournemouth ed Everton si sfideranno alle ore 16:00 del ...footballnews24

EPL: Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, other fixtures - Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has predicted the Premier League match-day 30 taking place this weekend. Newcastle will host West Ham United on Saturday afternoon at home. Chelsea will face Burnley at ...msn

