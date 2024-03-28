Welcome to Wrexham 3 | la data di uscita della stagione è stata posticipata

Welcome Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham 3: la data di uscita della stagione è stata posticipata (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) FX ha deciso di posticipare la data di uscita della stagione 3 della docuserie Welcome to Wrexham, con protagonisti Ryan Reynolds e Rob McElhenney. La stagione 3 di Welcome to Wrexham arriverà sugli schermi di FX più tardi rispetto al previsto: la data di uscita è infatti slittata dal 18 aprile al 2 maggio. Il network, come riporta il sito Deadline, non ha svelato il motivo per il cambiamento. I nuovi episodi Welcome to Wrexham, la docuserie che segue quanto accade a Ryan Reynolds e Rob McElhenney dopo aver acquistato la squadra di calcio nel Galles, ha recentemente conquistato un Emmy nella categoria Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. ...
