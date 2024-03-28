Watford-Leeds venerdì 29 marzo 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Leeds United predicted lineup vs Watford as triple change made and defender's recall from the cold considered - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is expected to be forced into making changes to his starting line-up for the Whites' visit to Watford and Vicarage Road this weekend.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk

Daniel Farke confident Dan James and co will move on quickly from Wales disappointment as Leeds United push for Premier League promotion - Daniel Farke has a lot of calls to make at short notice as Leeds United players return from international duty carrying knocks and niggles, but he is less concerned about the mentality of his Welsh ...msn

Leeds United handed 'utterly relentless' Watford prediction in Championship promotion race - Latest Leeds United news and gossip as Daniel Farke and company have been predicted to claim another win in the Championship when they take on Watford on Good Friday ...leeds-live.co.uk