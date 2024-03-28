Unfrosted | Jerry Seinfeld nel trailer del film Netflix sulla nascita delle Pop Tarts

Unfrosted Jerry

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Unfrosted: Jerry Seinfeld nel trailer del film Netflix sulla nascita delle Pop Tarts (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Le origini dei celebri biscotti ripieni al centro di questa nuova commedia Netflix ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di Unfrosted: storia di uno snack americano, ovvero il film che ripercorre la nascita delle Pop Tarts che vede protagonisti Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy e una lunga serie di comici. La pellicola è diretta dallo stesso Seinfeld, mentre il cast si avvale anche della presenza di Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Bobby Moynihan, Bill Burr, Dan Levy, Fred Armisen e con Hugh Grant nei panni di Tony the Tiger. La sceneggiatura è firmata da Spike Feresten, Barry Marder e Andy Robin. La storia delle Pop Tarts La storia del film
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Unfrosted Jerry

    Netflix ha diffuso le prime immagine di Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, la prossima commedia di Jerry Seinfeld sul creatore del celebre dolcetto americano. Netflix ha diffuso la prima immagine e la ... (movieplayer)

Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tarts movie, a comedic story set in Battle Creek, debuts trailer - The tongue-in-cheek origin story is directed and co-written by Seinfeld, whose love of cereal is familiar to fans from his standup act sitcom.freep

Jerry Seinfeld jokes Hugh Grant was a 'pain in the ass' while filming Unfrosted: 'He's horrible' - Jerry Seinfeld did not have a grrr-eat time starring alongside Hugh Grant, who plays Tony the Tiger, in his new film 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story': 'He's horrible.' ...ew

Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash - Monarch scientist Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) leads an expedition into Hollow Earth when her daughter, Jia (Kaylee Hottle), is plagued with psychic visions from Hollow Earth. Jia is the last ...upi

Video di Tendenza
Video Unfrosted Jerry
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.