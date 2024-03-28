The Monkey | Tatiana Maslany ed Elijah Wood nel cast del film tratto da Stephen King

The Monkey, Tatiana Maslany ed Elijah Wood nel cast del film tratto da Stephen King (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Tatiana Maslany ed Elijah Wood si sono uniti al cast di The Monkey, film tratto da Stephen King, in cui reciterà anche Theo James e diretto da Osgood Perkins, che si è già fatto valere nel genere horror con i film February – L’innocenza del male e Gretel e Hansel. L’adattamento del racconto di King, contenuto nella raccolta Scheletri, vedrà nel cast anche Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell e Sarah Levy. Il film seguirà la storia dei fratelli gemelli Hal e Bill, che scoprono una vecchia scimmia giocattolo del padre in soffitta. Secondo la sinossi del film, una serie di morti raccapriccianti inizierà a verificarsi intorno a ...
