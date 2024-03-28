Steve Yockey, Creatore di ‘The Flight Attendant’, Si Unisce come Sceneggiatore al Prossimo Star Trek 4 (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024)
SteveYockey, il Creatore della serie televisiva “The Flight Attendant”, ha recentemente firmato per scrivere il Prossimo film di “StarTrek”, secondo quanto riportato da Variety. Questa nuova aggiunta al team creativo porta una ventata di freschezza e talento al franchise di fantascienza.
Il Progetto StarTrek 4 Potrebbe Segnare il Capitolo Finale per il Cast della ‘Kelvin Timeline’
Il progetto cinematografico, sviluppato da Paramount Pictures e Bad Robot, è concepito come il capitolo finale per il cast della "Kelvin Timeline", che ha riavviato la saga con il film "StarTrek" del 2009.
